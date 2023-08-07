Delta: Aladja Residents Decry Imposition Of Curfew, Military Brutality

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Aladja in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State have decried the military intervention by the Nigerian Army, following the renewed Aladja-Ogbe Ijoh crisis in the locality.

They called on the Delta State Government to seek permanent solution to the recurring crisis, rather than seeking military interventions, which, they lamented, had made life brutish for them.

Speaking with newsmen at Aladja, Mr Emmaunel Akoh, a fashion designer in the town, said the presence of the military had been heart rending, adding that not only had the imposed total curfew for four days on people kept residents indoors without food and other supplies, including medicare, but had confronted them with harrowing treatments from the military.

He lamented that they dared not leave their homes to the next neighbour’s house, adding that some residents were dragged outside their homes and beaten to stupor by the military.

Mr Akoh also alleged that a man died of heart failure when the soldiers invaded his compound because someone was seen outside during the lockdown.

Julie Okpe, a trader in Aladja, told newsmen too that she was not happy with the way both the old and young people were made to come down from whatever means of transportation they embarked on and made to jog from the beginning of one military checkpoint to the next.

“This was also experienced by newsmen. Can’t people just walk without their hands being raised ? This is dehumanising,” she lamented.

Mrs Julie was of the opinion that the Delta State government should confiscate the disputed land for a major project to avoid further crisis.

“We need a permanent solution; military is not helping matters,” she added.

