Delta: Again, Gunmen Invade Freshville Estate Of Okuokoko, Abduct Oil Worker

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen yesterday abducted a landlord at Freshville Estate of Okuokoko in Okpe local government area of Delta State.

This came barely two months after gunmen attacked the estate killing one of its residents.

The gunmen were said to have gained access into the estate through the fence of the campus two of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun.

They were said to have stormed the estate at about 1:00am and operated for about four hours amid sporadic shootings. Under the heavy attack in the early hours, it was gathered that the gunmen abducted another landlord during the attack.

It was learnt that the gunmen numbering 10 chased away security personnel attached to the estate during a gun duel.

Lamenting the incident, residents called on the commissioner of police in the state to beef up security in the area to prevent the constant attack on them by criminals.

“Our lives are no longer safe. We have been helpless since 1am when the bandits struck. They have been shooting and moving from house-to-house. One of the landlords who is an oil worker has been kidnapped”, a resident said.

Residents of Freshville Estate have remained constantly under attacks for months with many residents and house owners moving out of the area for fear of being killed.

When contacted, the police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said he would be briefed on the incident.

Leadership