Delta Advertisement Agency Warns Against Indiscriminate Installation Of Unauthorised Billboards

LAGOS NOVEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Signage and Advertisement Agency, DESAA, has cautioned registered outdoor advertising practitionersand business entities involved in outdoor political advertising in the state to desist from indiscriminate installation of unauthorized billboards across the state.

A statement by the Director of Information, Mrs Theresa Oliko, reminded outdoor advertising practitioners, businesses and political actors in the state that there are regulations/guidelines on the installation of billboards and placements of political advertisements in Delta State.

The statement said the regulations range from the vetting of the adverts by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to the approval of structures and placement of billboards by DESAA before a billboard can be installed.

It emphasised that the adherence to the laid down guidelines was to ensure a peaceful political campaign environment and also to ensure that the beauty of the state and safety of its citizens were not compromised.

The statement called on the public, outdoor advertising practitioners, business owners, political parties and politicians that have erected unauthorized political billboards in Delta State to remove them immediately.

It warned that failure to comply with the directive would render such billboards eligible for removal and confiscation and those responsible for the structures would be made to face prosecution.

The statement disclosed that DESAA would immediately commence a massive state-wide enforcement activity to remove any unauthorized billboard and that it would not entertain further indiscriminate installation of billboards and sign posts around the state without the proper approval, sayingthat any such would be visited with the full weight of the law.

Delta Bulletin