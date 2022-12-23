Delta: Abandoned Trailer Creates Havoc At Enerhen Junction

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-An abandoned trailer has caused serious traffic congestion in the ever busy Enerhen Junction in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the heavy duty vehicle with registration number Lagos, Epe 513 XM, was abandoned in the middle of the road in front of the former Kingsway premises, towards Effurun since Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Four days after the vehicle was abandoned up till the time of filing this report, there was no effort to effect repairs on the vehicle by its owners.

Some commutters who spoke to newsmen noted that the abandoned trailer constituted a death trap, particularly to first time users of the road at night.

One of them, Udu born renowned public analyst and member of the Urhobo Peoples Integrity Organisation ( UPIO), Chief Akpojotor Adjarho, called for the immediate removal of the vehicle from the road by the concerned authorities, adding that “a stitch in time saves nine.”

Delta Bulletin