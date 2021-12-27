Delta: 68-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death While Urinating Outside His Apartment

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 68-year old man identified as Chief P. Omenigor, has been stabbed to death at Ogbe-Ogume community, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, by yet to be identified assailant.

Omenigor, it was gathered, was killed at his residence at Ogbeinotu area of the community at about 11 pm on Christmas eve.

Sources said the deceased had come out of his apartment to urinate when he was stabbed with a knife by his assailant.

A dependable source said the man died on the spot before he could get help.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state contacted, Mr Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

He said the deceased was killed by an unknown assailant and that the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

Vanguard