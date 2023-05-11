Delta: 26-Year-Old Suspected Yahoo Boy Arrested At Oghara For Defrauding US Lady $268,000

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Benin Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested Precious Ojo, aka Obago, a suspected internet fraudster in Oghara, Delta State.

The 26-year-old was arrested following a petition received from a United States of America citizen, on his fraudulent activities.

The petitioner had alleged that the suspect impersonated one Raymond Bush who works in the US Treasury to defraud her of $268,000.00.

The suspect was arrested at his hotel in Oghara. He confessed to building the luxury hotel with his alleged proceeds of crime.

Other items recovered from him include a Mercedes-Benz car with personalised plate numbers and mobile phones. The suspect will be arraigned in court soon.

Vanguard