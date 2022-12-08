Delta 2023:Leader Of Elohim Foundation Tasks Voters On Support For PDP

Share This





















Godwin Ogheneode reporting from Delta

LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The founder and chief Executive officer of ELOHIM Political Foundation, Prince Emmanuel Omote has enjoined eligible voters to support the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the forth coming elections.

The Okpe Olomu born businessman cum politician made this appeal on Tuesday at Agbon Olomu when the Delta State PDP guber flag bearer, RT HON Francis OBOREVWORI stormed the Ughelli South Area with his campaign train.

In his appeal, Prince Omote posited that the political party that has the nexus to deliver the country from the present socio economic jigsaw is PDP adding that electorates should not gamble with the future generations by not voting the PDP.

His words, ” today is a great day in the annal of history of our party particularly here in Olomu ward one as you can see the distinguished speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, RT Honourable Sheriff OBOREVWORI, who is the governorship candidate of our party and the teeming campaign train storm our local government in continuation of rally for the 2023 elections.

” The man has done excellently well as the speaker and it is my believe that he is going to transmit same or even greater when he becomes the governor of Delta State.

” It is in this light that I am appealing to all eligible voters to support this party knowing full well that it is only PDP that can rescue our country Nigeria from it’s current economic woes. It will amount to waste of votes to support any other party when they will not be able to deliver the country from the present socio economic situation.”

Prince Omote stated further that citizens of the country will return to their lost days of glory if Atiku Abubakar and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa takes the reins of affairs of governance in Nigeria.