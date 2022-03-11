Delta 2023: We’ll Not Support Itsekiri Extremist In Coming Election, Urhobo Of Warri Vow

Share This





















By Ese Adagbra

LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo People of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State under the auspices of Urhobos of Warri People’s Democratic Party PDP Faithfuls ,a group formed since 1999, to articulate, pursue and protect the political interest of Urhobo People in Warri South Area,at Local,State and National level,has vow not to support any Itsekiri EXTREMIST who is contesting Warri Federal Constituency and Delta South Senatorial seat or any Governorship Aspirant at the detriment of their interest.

They the recent statement allegedly credited to the Olu of Itsekiri People, claiming Warri Federal Constituency and Warri South Constituency 2,as the sole property of the Itsekiri People as reckless, provocative and unprogressive.

In a 7-Point Communique titled: The Asaba Declaration, signed by Chief ( Dr) Westham Adehor,JP, Olorogun Victor Okumagba JP,Chief Isaac Emifoniye,JP, and Comrade Festus UkejeJP as it’s quarterly meeting held on 28, February,2022,at Best Western Hotel, Asaba the following declarations were made,

“1, The Urhobos of Warri resolved to support the Governor of Delta State Sen.Dr.Ifeanyi Okowa to finish strong in his stronger Delta Mission.And also pledge our unreserved loyalty to the Governor and Government of Delta State

“2., The Urhobos of Warri resolved to support any governorship aspirant who will take our present Political predicament as utmost priority and address same as soon as possible.

“3 The Urhobos of Warri resolved not to support any or associate with any Itsekiri Extremist or any aspirant contesting Warri Federal Constituency and Governorship aspirant to the detriment of Urhobo People in Warri South Local Government Area.

“4 The Urhobos of Warri will distance itself from my aspirant (s) who does not believe in the existence of Urhobo People as part of Delta South Senatorial District.

“5 The Urhobos of Warri Leadership urged it’s people who are most populated in Warri South Local Government Area to make use of the opportunity of the on going voter registration and get registered to get their permanent voter cards ( PVC)

“6 The Urhobos of Warri viewed the recent statement of the Olu of Itsekiri People over the Constituency 2,in Warri South Local Government Area and Federal Constituency as reckless provocative and unprogressive.

“7, Finally,a vote of confidence was passed on the Leadership of the Urhobos of Warri PDP Faithful.”