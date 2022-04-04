Delta 2023: Urhobo Leaders Of Thought Rally Support For Urhobo Governor (SEE COMMUNIQUE)

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As the struggle for what zone Delta State Governor should emerge from come 2023 steam up, Urhobo Leaders Of Thought under the aegis of Ja R’Urhobo 2023 (Urhobo Y’Oteri) has appealed to Urhobo respected royal fathers, patriotic sons and daughters as well as all associations with Urhobo interest to unite for the common good of the Urhobo nation towards producing a Delta State Governor of Urhobo extraction in 2023.

Oja R’Urhobo 2023 is a strategic group of Urhobos comprising Urhobo traditional leaders, the Urhobo Progress Union and a conglomeration of Urhobo associations and intelligentsia with the objective of ensuring that an Urhobo of Delta Central becomes the Governor of Delta State in 2023.

Communiqué titled, “Our Position On the 2023 Delta State Governorship’ signed by Arc. (Dr.) Chief. O. C. Majoroh, Chief Francis Ifie, Olorogun Edoreh Agbah, Chief Dr. Cecilia Ibru and nineteen other members made available to journalists, the Urhobo leaders call on all sons and daughters of the Urhobo nation to support and work towards delivering an Urhobo Governor by ensuring that only Urhobo candidates emerge from either the PDP and the APC.

“It is only through this level of uncommon unity that Urhobo in times past and similar to this, have delivered on a painful objective. Delta State Governor of Urhobo extraction come 2023 is exactly one demanding that call to a common cause: “OJA R’URHOBO”. A task for which we must all unite and sign up to enable us have our say and take our rightful place in Delta State and Nigeria.

“The struggle for an Urhobo Governor of our choosing come 2023 is a rally, infact, AN URGENT MOVEMENT in strong defense of fairness, equity and justice for which our forefathers are renowned. We cannot do anything less after 16 years of waiting for the two other Senatorial Districts to quietly have their turn at the Governor’s desk in ASABA,” the Leaders stated.

The Urhobo Leaders of Thought unanimously condemned and rejected alleged efforts by state sponsored attempts to force any aspirant on the Urhobo nation against the collective will of the Urhobo People, stressing that Urhobos are competent, erudite, independent and industrious and therefore must be allowed to project her own candidates across the political parties.

“2014, Delta North rejected a State anointed aspirant and was solely responsible for projecting her preferred aspirant. So, let it be in 2023 with Delta Central,” they insisted.

The Leaders commended the courage of Urhobo aspirants that have purchased the governorship forms, but, however, noted that the multiplicity of Urhobo aspirants will eventually lead to the fragmentation of Urhobo votes and loss, believing that it will be a miscalculation for Urhobos to go into the primaries with over 10 aspirants.

According to the Leaders,“We do remind Urhobo aspirants that only one person will emerge as Governor at the end of the day. We therefore appeal to all our aspirants to put Urhobo and Delta interest above personal ambition and should be willing to accept the choice of Urhobo sole candidates across the political parties.

“We have put together a set of criteria for the selection of the best candidate to represent Urhobo. The criteria are as follows shall have global & national reach that will be beneficial to Delta State, Offer the best development agenda/manifesto for Delta State, Possess commensurate knowledge relevant to the job at hand and comparable to past Governors from other parts of Delta State including neighbouring States, Proven administrative cum political experience, competence/track record across a wide spectrum, Impeccable character and integrity, Combine Pan-Delta Disposition and Urhobo patriotism. We shall use the criteria to evaluate the aspirants and narrow down to the best candidate to represent Urhobo following which he shall be presented to the Urhobo people and ALL of Delta State by our royal fathers, the UPU, Urhobo associations and other stakeholders in Delta State.”

The Leaders call on Urhobo brothers and sisters from Delta North and Delta South to support Delta Central as they have always supported them in times past.

“The principle of power rotation implies that it is the TURN of Delta Central and therefore we ask that only URHOBO candidates be allowed to contest the Governorship election across the parties,” the communiqué read.

Arc. (Dr.) Chief. O. C. Majoroh

2. Chief Francis Ifie

3. Olorogun Edoreh Agbah

4. Chief Dr. Cecilia Ibru

5. Mr. Emmanuel E. Okotete

6. Mr. Abraham Ogbodo

7. Olorogun Miranda Mosheshe

8. Prof. Sunny Awhefeada

9. Mr. Ovie Oghenekaro

10.Mr. Bruno Sobotie

11.Mr. Joshua Oweibo FCA

12.Engr. Akpojotor Okiti

13.Dr. Peter Omoko

14.Mr. Marcus Ekure

15.Prince Randolph Erumagborie

16.Prof. Hope Eghagha

17.Mr. Charles Money

18.Mr. Daniel Esiekpe

19.Mr. Uhrorho Koyoyo

20.Mr. Kesiena Ogene

21.Mr. Ovotu Rufus

22.Dr. John Uwa

23.Dr. Benson Uwheru