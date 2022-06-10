Delta 2023:  Urhobo Frontiers Group  Backs Ede Dafinone For Senate

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 10TH (URHOBOTDAY)-As the political parties gradually conclude their party primary elections, an Urhobo socio-political group, the Urhobo Frontiers has endorsed the All Progressive Congress, APC Senatorial candidate, Chief Ede Omueya Dafinone as the best choice for Urhobo in 2023 and has urged Delta Central people to support his senatorial ambition.

In a press release issued in Port Harcourt and jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Goodluck Edafe and National Secretary, Mr. Dogood Iwhiwhu, the group appealed to Urhobo to rise above the politics of garden egg and groundnut and face the reality of life by voting for competent and credible candidates that would make Urhobo proud at the elections.

The group noted that 2023 provides an opportunity for Urhobo to vote decent, purposeful and morally conscious men into government.

They thanked Chief Ede Dafinone for yielding to the call to join the race to rescue and rebuild Nigeria, adding that in a situation where those given a repeated opportunity in the past have no tangible achievements to showcase, Chief Dafinone becomes a good alternative that Urhobo can trust for a better representation.

The group, which directed her members to mobilize support for Chief Ede Dafinine election come 2023, in the release, insisted that Nigeria is moving to an era of quality leadership, therefore, the Urhobo nation cannot be left behind.