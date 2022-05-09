Delta 2023: STREET CREDIBILITY

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY0-As a member of the Sheriffied family it has dawn on me to take a critical look at the Open Compound Words, STREET CREDIBILITY, it means so many things to different people and some don’t even know it at all and so they allow the exaggerated sense of the word to distort the true meaning of STREET CREDIBILITY.

Oxford Language Dictionary defines it as acceptability among fashionable young urban people. While Cambridge defines it as the qualities in a young person that other young people admire, especially because of their knowledge and experience of real life.

According to Henry Eloho Ayanruoh, that word fashionable can further be broken down into the different spheres of life occupation that the youths get involved in.

To be accepted among the ordinary people in the street means respect was earned and if respect was earned that means one posses certain qualities that is unique to him alone and differentiates him amongst the crowd.

With that unique quality, one will be