Delta 2023: Onokpite Urges Ibori, Edevbie, Amori, Omo-Agege, Other Old Politicians To Step Aside

LAGOS MARCH 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As the 2023 general election is fast approaching, the President of Ogbe Political Change (OPC), King Emmanuel Ufuoma Onokpite has appealed to old politicians that have been on top of political and administrative affairs of Delta State since 1999 to step aside for the younger one to take over the governing of the state.

Onokpite who made the request while addressing a group of journalists in Ikeja, Lagos yesterday said it is embarrassing and oppressive for some group of politicians to rule the state since twenty three years ago without any development to show for it while masses languishing in abject poverty.

“Delta State is an oil producing states with high monthly allocation from the Federal Government, but there is nothing the leaders like James Ibori, David Edevbie, Ovie Omo-Agege, Ighoyota Amori, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Evelyn Oboro, Ifeanyi Okowa, Sheriff Oborevwori and others that have been ruling the state since 1999 with nothing to show for it,” he lamented.

He said in a developed clime leaders he mentioned above would have rot away in prison instead of still seating on a round table to deliberate and maneuver on who will rule Delta State.

Ufuoma Onokpite who was the younger brother of murdered Delta Gubernitorial Aspirant, Chief Ogbe Onokpite said it is pathetic that these same crop of political leaders that have been allegedly misleading the people of Delta State since 1999 are planning to install themselves and their stooges in different political positions of the state come 2023.

“I am advising them to leave the stage for the younger ones. These old leaders are only interested in themselves and their immediate surroundings, but not for the development of the environment. Delta State is among states that receive the highest monthly allocation from the Federal Government. But there is nothing these our old leaders can tell us they have used the large sum for? They have formed a caucus or structure to hold the masses to ranso. Go Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross Rivers State and even Ekiti state you cry for Delta State,” he affirmed.

Onokpite advised Delta youths to stop running after old brigade politicians that are only interested in using them as thugs and ballot boxes snatchers, while their children are attending the best schools in overseas.

“The old brigade politicians did not have any future for you. They are only interested in using you to achieve their dastardly ambition after which they will dump you. So shine your eyes,” he advised

He maintained that giving the right combination of motivation, ideas and opportunities, Delta youths are more than able to establish productive and creative businesses that would enable them to take over the political control of the state.