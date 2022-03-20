Delta 2023: Olorogun David Edevbie Delights Crowd At Amori’s Declaration

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Thousands of PDP supporters and members of the public were delighted with the presence of Olorogun David Edevbie in Mosogar, Saturday, at the official declaration of Senator Ighoyota Amori to contest for Senate.

Edevbie, who is garnering ever increasing acceptance as the most competent and best prepared aspirant for the ticket of the PDP in the Delta 2023 Governorship election, took time off his own consultation activities to show solidarity with Senator Amori.

Party faithfuls drawn from the various local governments, communities and wards of Delta Central were excited at the presence of Edevbie at the event and expressed their love for him and support for his aspiration.

Hailing him at every opportunity at the event, many of them said he is their preferred candidate and they have strong confidence in his capacity to deliver on his vision of modernising Delta State.

Chief James Ibori who was at the event as Special Guest told the crowd that he has strong confidence in Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to handle the process of the transition of power.

Assuring all that Governor Okowa has the knowledge, intellect and deep understanding of the political strands of the state as well as the wisdom to ensure a rancour free party process, Ibori urged party members and all Deltans to continue to pray for the Governor and support his administration.