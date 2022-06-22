Delta 2023: Oja R’Urhobo Hails Urhobo Gov. Candidates, Sues For Peaceful Election

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A strategic Urhobo group under the aegis of Oja R’Urhobo with the slogan ‘Urhobo Y’Oteri has congratulated the winners of the various governorship primaries of Urhobo extraction across the political parties in Delta State.

The group in a statement signed by Chief (Dr) Cecelia Ibru, Olorogun (Prof.) Joseph Abugu, SAN and Dr Peter Igho on behalf of seventeen other members particularly commended Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborewvori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All progressive Congress (APC), Chief Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Great Ogboru of the All progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Comrade Efe Ekure of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Mr. Jenkins Duvie Gwede of the Action Alliance Party (AA) and the flagbearers of other parties that have also concluded their primaries.

The Group which is comprised of Urhobo traditional leaders, professionals and intellectuals and a conglomeration of Urhobo associations with the objective of ensuring that an Urhobo of Delta Central becomes the Governor of Delta State in 2023 urged the governorship candidates to eschew all forms of violence and acts that will encourage any form of dehumanization or dirty fights which could lead to major security crisis in the peaceful state of Delta

They called on political leaders and stakeholders to pay special attention to their actions and inactions during this season, adding that they must work together for peace and tranquility and to de-escalate any tension in the State.

“We commend the courage, sportsmanship and maturity displayed by other aspirants who participated in the primaries and urge them to continue to support the democratic process. We urge those who are victorious to be magnanimous in victory and close ranks with their fellow colleagues in other to project a united front towards the main

elections.

“We urge Deltans, Civil society and democratic process to be vigilant to ensure that all votes at the main elections are counted and that all votes count in Delta State 2023. We urge all stakeholders to place common interest above personal interest. We must commit to upholding virtues that will sustain our democracy and advance the

cause of good governance, peace and sustainable development,” the Group stated.