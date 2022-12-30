Delta 2023: Ifeanyi Okowa’s Many Infractions…PDP Diminishing Fortune

Share This





















By Grade One Clark

LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-If anyone had told me the PDP will become the most hated party in Delta 6 years ago, I would have rebuked him, and asked him to take his “bad belle” elsewhere. For Chief James Onanefe Ibori who was governor and arrowhead of the party at inception, did a swell job of integration and assimilation of party faithfuls and non party men and women. The pioneer governor has a large heart and everybody drank from it. He steam rolled a movement that sucked all other parties into the PDP. The Odidigborigbo of Africa was an excellent example of the guy with a radiant smile and open arms. He set the pace in all areas of governance and became popular across Nigeria. Deltans never had it so good again after him.

Chief Ibori established the PDP structures which successive governors rode to Osadebey House. Those structures are now rotten and weak to see victory for the PDP in the years ahead. Gov Okowa climbed the ladder to the top, after which he broke it, eroding the goodwill established by the Oghara born man of the people. Today, the PDP has drifted into irrelevance like a middle age harlot experiencing menopausal pangs. Its stars have dimmed as night gives way to dawn and light.

What caused the fortunes reversal for the party? They are a legion, too numerous to list, a barrel of ink won’t be sufficient to list them. But to taste the sea all that is required is a little gulp. Four of my relatives are in my hometown, Kiagbodo. They spent their entire lives as teachers and rose to become headmasters. Non has received pension or gratuity after 5 to 7 years of retirement. They have accumulated anger in their hearts, their vengeance is directed at Gov. Okowa and the PDP. They were among the senior citizens that laid siege to the Government House entrance, that was widely publicized, some days ago. They will ensure their wives, children, grandchildren and the extend family, do not vote the PDP.

Gov. Okowa showed his true colour on clinching his 2nd term. He bared his fangs to show his large appetite for power, his quest to become sole godfather of Delta politics. He turned his back on all old political warhorses that birthed the party in 1998, with Chief Ibori, running all into retirement, and replacing them with dim wits and yes men. These old gladiators have all regrouped behind Sen. Ovie Omo Agege and the APC, to give him a good run for his money in 2023.

Another vexing issue in the state is that of infrastructure deficit. No mega project can be traced to the this government, as found in other Niger Delta States of: Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and nearby Edo, despite Delta having the lion share of revenue accrual. Okowa’s bootlickers call him the roadmaster, but where are the roads? While Wike built 14 flyovers and a brand new Law School, with less revenue, Okowa is struggling to complete one lazy structure he calls a flyover at Koka Junction, Asaba.

Only God knows where our monies, received in federal allocations, 13% derivations and huge loans, went. The amiable Executive Governor sealed the fate of the PDP against 2023. The people can’t wait to humiliate the PDP and frustrate Okowa’s vice presidential aspiration. The PDP’s time is burning out fast like a candle in the wind. No amount of money under the governor’s pillow will buy him victory come 2023.

Grade One Clark writes from Asaba