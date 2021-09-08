Delta 2023: Edevbie Promises To Give Recognition To Women

Share This





















“If I am given the mandate to serve as Chief Executive of our dear State, women will comprise a minimum of 35% of the cabinet and all other political appointments,” Edevbie made the promise today, 8th, September in post in his facebook page, ‘Olorogun David Edevbie’.Edevbie, a technocrat and also former Delta State Commissioner for Finance described women as formidable forces and leaders in various industries globally that lead many research and technological advancements with visible success.According to him, “Women are assuming more political and economic roles globally with visible successes. Delta State cannot afford to be left behind and must embrace this paradigm shift to enjoy the immense benefits of the diversity of knowledge, experience and perspectives that women bring to the table.”