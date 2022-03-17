Delta 2023: Edevbie Hallmarks Of True Leadership And Mediocrity

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A leader has to have vision, knowledge, conviction and courage. These are complete in David Edevbie.

Everyone sees and recognises these attributes in him. He does not require to be packaged with make-believes and propaganda as some others are doing.

Fully conversant with the prospects and requirements for the development of all districts and communities across the state, he has articulated his vision with conviction as well communicated in his Modernisation Agenda.

The mission is to create a robust, knowledge-based economy to elevate the standard of living and quality of life of the people.

He has identified and explained the key drivers:

– Industrialisation through the activation of existing but not functional industrial parks, the establishment of new industrial hubs at various other strategic points across the state, creation of strategic partnerships to reactivate the operations of Warri, Koko and Burutu ports, greater enablement for the involvement, participation and partnership of the private sector in the development of the state, increased funding and institutional support for micro, small and medium scale enterprises

– adequate power supply by the establishment of a 500 megawatts power plant to support the industries and local enterprises;

– improved security through the re-organisation of the security architecture, localisation of the command structure to substantially involve local institutions, increased funding and deployment of new technologies in combating crime;

– strategic partnerships with the private sector for greater provision and even spread of social infrastructure across districts and communities;

– employment generation and wealth creation through the industries, support for local entrepreneurs and increased funding for the Job and Wealth Creation Office

– improved connection of riverine communities with coastal and inner road networks to open them up and ensure integrated development, increased industry and commerce;

– reforms of the public service with the introduction of digital technology, global best practices, training and retraining of the work force for greater efficiency and motivation in service delivery. These and more.

Edevbie’s vision and action plans are very clear, realistic and fundamental for the present and sustainable growth of the state.

All Deltans are in agreement that he has the knowledge, experience and capacity to achieve the set vision. They also acknowledge that he has demonstrated his competence and capacity with proven track records of performance working in various administrations of the state, at the Presidency and with his background in the private sector both within and outside the country.

These are the hallmarks of true leadership for which Governor Okowa himself had attested that Edevbie has continued to offer genuine leadership to Delta State and Nigeria and that he does things to achieve the standards obtainable in developed climes which we all admire and aspire to.

Therefore, ahead of the PDP primaries and the Delta 2023 Governorship election, the choice before Deltans is simple: It is between excellence which is complete in Edevbie and mediocrity which is obvious in those who, lacking in knowledge, competence and self conviction, have not shown any sense of vision nor plan, but are merely relying on Governor Okowa to carry them on his lap to become Governor.

Having no clear qualities nor demonstrated track records of performance, they are hoping that the incumbent will deploy the resources of state and, perhaps, political intimidation, to impose them on delegates at the primaries.

It has taken a long charade with the stifling of free political expression, intimidation and deception of party faithfuls for them to arrive at the concoction which, funningly, is being propagated and repudiated hourly on social media.

Deltans are seeing through the ruse and the jury is out there.

The delegates know their rights. They understand that their responsibility to ensure the best leadership for Deltans is a sacred one and would not present nor allow themselves to be cajoled, pressured, forced nor deceived into making the wrong choice.

Interestingly, the slogan of the PDP is: “Power to the people.” The meaning is that the power to choose leaders resides on the people and not on any one individual.

The delegates know this and will demonstrate the courage to stand firm to uphold and defend that power to protect the very soul of the PDP, of democracy and in the overall interest of the development, quality governance and progress of Deltans.

Assuredly too, Okowa as leader of the party and Governor of all, had and has continued to give his word on a free, fair and transparent primaries. And he is Ekwueme.

Therefore, it is cowardly of those suggesting that he will rig the process in their favour and he knows it will be demeaning of his person and office to do so.

The governance of Delta State is a serious issue, it is not a boys gang thing. Only the best is good for Deltans.