Delta 2023: David Edevbie Promises To Off Set N75bn Owed Pensioners With A Year

LAGOS APRIL 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former principal secretary to late President Musa Yar’adua, Olorogun David Edevbie, has vowed to offset the N75 billion owned pensioners in Delta State within one year if he emerges governor.

He stated this yesterday when he declared his intentions to run for the governorship position in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Edevbie, a two-time finance commissioner in the state, who lamented that some pensioners have died in the process of collecting their pensions, however encouraged them to keep up their struggle.

He however called for a level playing field for aspirants during the PDP primaries.

On empowerment, he said “We cannot continue to say the youths are the leaders of tomorrow without involving them, 25 of my political appointments in my administration would be for the youths, 35 per cent would be for women.”

Edevbie, who promised constant power supply, also promised to construct a 500 Megawatts plant in Delta State, “if there is any surplus it would be sold to the National Grid.

“If we do not improve and increase the security outlook of Delta State. Industrialisation, is the means to reduce security.

Chairman of PDP in Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, lauded Edevbie’s courage to seek the position just as he assured that party “will continue to ensure that we provide a level playing field for all aspirants.”

He added, “The business of primaries is between delegates and aspirants. The party is not going to talk to delegates on your behalf. There is no man that would tell 3, 000 delegates who to vote for. Leave rumors and do your job which is to ensure you have a majority of votes cast on congress day.

“You have to go to wards and local governments to sell your aspiration. I do not like aspirants who talk about others in the process of selling themselves,” he said.

