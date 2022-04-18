Delta 2023: A Season Of Fruitless Endorsements

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As the political atmosphere becomes more tense, political jobbers have resorted to a trade they are so good at, purported endorsements.

At a period like this, you will not be amused to hear that the Sultan of Sokoto has endorsed a governorship candidate in Delta state. But how these endorsements translate into votes continue to baffle the imagination of the cerebral mind.

The season has begun in delta state, it started with the rumour that Okowa has endorsed the Speaker Delta state House of Assembly Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as his preferred candidate.

The political landscape was energised, and various support groups began to emerge like mushrooms.

Never learning from history, a large bandwagon qued up behind the anointed “Sheriff”. Not that they were sure of his capabilities, but they were just positioning themselves at a vantage position, to be able to cut the juiciest part of the cake come 2023.

A lot of actors were already sharing imaginary positions. A full list of cabinet members was already in circulation, a kind of shadow government, until His Excellency Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa bust the bubble. ” I have no candidate” he declared.” I have endorsed no one” “I am a democrat and will provide a level playing ground for all aspirants”

To the jobbers, the show must go on, the bloggers must publish something, the rumour mill must be awash with mind boggling stories. The beer parlour visitors must have a tale to tell.

The jobbers tried to nose around the grapevine to smell for a new aspirant to cue behind, they found Hon Ovie Agas, former member Delta state House of Assembly, former Secretary to the State Government, good credentials.

The rumour mill says he has just resigned from his position as Chief of Staff Government House, that’s a sign he must be the “messiah”. He is of the James Ibori stuff and also fiercely loyal Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa. Within a twinkle of an eye, a name was conjured for him. The consensus candidate. But the clever Alec did a double summersault, being neither here nor there. It looks dead on arrival.

For the writers to eat their bread and for jobbers to have a direction. A new story was cooked up. A meeting had been held at the country home of James Ibori at Oghara at 12 midnight( it has to be at such odd hours to butress the truth in the story) and Sen Dr Okowa has agreed to go for the position of the Vice President giving Ibori the leeway to produce the next governor of Delta State. Sheriff they say is no longer sheriffied the headlines screamed. “Okowa dumps sheriff ” “Okowa betrays sheriff ” “Sheriff out” “A new Sheriff is in town ” “The killer of Goliath arrives “

To authenticate the scenario, tribal unions, kings, oldest and youngest, longstanding senior citizens were drawn in into the endorsement madness. The almighty U. P. U, Urhobo Progressive Union, The Anioma traditional council of Chiefs, have all at once joined the endorsement train. The man who killed Goliath is in the house.

These endorsements mostly seen on online blogs, remain suspect and unconvincing. When did the great U. P. U meet or does one man has the right to speak for U. P. U. Will these kings and elderstatesmen command the delegates and voters to cue behind the supposed endorsed candidate?

How many voters or delegates take part in the daily ritual of buying data and rumbling through the net.? What is the population of our people that own Android phones. What does endorsements amount to, NOTHING!!!.

The 2015 Obuh scenario should have been enough lesson for these jobbers and endorsers. At last when the cabinet will be formed, it will as usual, be the “Mofe Damijos” ”technocrats” and other unseen powers behind the scene whose candidates will flood the EXCO.

At that time the endorsers and jobbers will start begging for S. A and P. A. It’s time we learn our lessons and strategize. The real men, the real contenders to the exalted position are standing bye ready to step into the shoes of the endorsed. Endorsements are just a show of nothingness, like His Excellency Sen Dr Okowa said, “only God knows who will be the next Governor “. What are your thoughts, I can see a last minute consensus candidate. Too early to name. My minds says it’s A. E.

