Delta: 10 Parishioners Of Mother Of Redeemer Catholic Church Effurun, Die Auto-Crash

LAGOS MARCH 1ST (NEWSRANGERS)-About 10 parishioners of the Mother of Redeemer Catholic Church, Effurun, Delta State, have been confirmed dead in a ghastly motor accident that occurred at Ogwashi-Ukwu in Aniocha South Local Government area on their way back to Warri from the burial ceremony of an aged parishioner in Anambra State at the weekend.

Scores of other victims involved in the accident were currently in critical conditions at the various hospitals in Ogwashi-Ukwu where they were rushed into for treatments by some passers-by the scene of the accident.

Daily Sun investigation revealed that the parishioners of the Mother of Redeemer Catholic Church had come out in their large number on Saturday morning join buses provided by the family of the late patriarch, Chief Pa. Patrick Ofor, popularly known as Peg Ofor, the Chairman of Peg Of or Nigeria Limited, who was slated for burial at his home town in Ekulumili, after Nnewi in Anambra state last Saturday.

It was leant that they come out early on Saturday morning to join the available buses for the trip and it was on their way returning at about 4 pm that the tyre of one of the buses conveying the parishioners burst shortly after passing Asaba, the Delta state capital causing a somersault that led to the casualty recorded.

The news of the sad incident which threw the entire Warri and its environs into mourning this morning saw families, friends of the victims and the entire parishioners including officiating priests into mourning.

The Delta Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the accident in a telephone conversation with Daily Sun, described the incident as unfortunate.

He noted that the Command acted swiftly to the distress call made after the accident occurred that Saturday evening, adding it was due to the prompt intervention that they had to rush the victims in critical condition to the hospital for attention.

The Sun