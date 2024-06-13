DELSU Student Conspires With Friend To Kidnap Himself, Collect N5.2m Ransom From Father

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Kidnapping has been taking to another level in Delta state. This time, the youths have devised new method of kidnapping themselves and demanding ransom from their parents.

The case of one Nelson Eserada, 400 Level Student of Banking & Finance Department of the Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka, Delta State is a good example.

Report alleged that Nelson Eserada collaborated with his friend, Jerry Lawrence of Jeddo Community Warri, Delta State to abduct him after which they sent a video to Nelson Eserada’s father showing him tied up and being tortured. They demanded a ransom of N50m from Nelson Eserada’s father to be paid in a bitcoin account belonging Jerry Lawrencet. However, his father had been able to pay ransom of N5.2m before they were arrested.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident to Urhobotoday said, “Following complaints received from the father of Nelson Eserada at Abraka Division that his son Nelson Eserada was kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of Fifty million naira (#50,000,000) in bitcoin. The suspect also sent a video of the supposed victim tied and being tortured.

“The DPO Abraka SP Fabian Ayameh swiftly moved into action, embarked on a technical intelligence-led investigation and on 10/06/2024 at about 2000hrs, one Jerry Lawrence of Jeddo Community Warri was arrested in connection with the crime.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect conspired with the said Nelson Eserada a 400 Level Student of Banking & Finance Department of the Delta State University Abraka and that the father had already paid the sum of Five Million and Two Hundred Thousand Naira ransom through a Bitcoin account belonging to the principal suspect Jerry Lawrence. The suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing.”

Reacting to the incident, Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda urged parents to train and take care of their children, noting that children not raised properly may grow up and become problems to their parents.

He also urged youths to stay away from the get-rich-quick syndrome, noting that crime does not pay.

