DELSU Graduate Becomes The First Woman To Receive Ph.D In Pure Maths In South Africa University

LAGOS AUGUST 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Professor Oghenetega Ighedo is an Associate Professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences at the University of South Africa (UNISA), and the first Black woman to be awarded a Ph.D. in Pure Mathematics from the University. Professor Oghenetega Ighedo’s achievement marked the first time such height would be attained in South Africa’s foremost university since it was established 149 years ago.

Before pursuing a career in South Africa, Professor Ighedo was already an accomplished researcher in Nigeria. She was an Assistant Lecturer and Graduate Assistant at Delta State University, Abraka between August 2005 and March 2011. In South Africa, she worked as a Lecturer in UNISA from 2011 to 2019.

Professor Ighedo completed a Master of Science degree in Pure Mathematics from the University of Ibadan and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Mathematics from Delta State University, Abraka.

The Professor’s decision to study pure mathematics was motivated by the low number of black women who are pure mathematicians or willing to venture into the field.

Professor Ighedo attributes her success to her mother who was a Mathematics teacher and is also deeply inspired by her work. She also inspires other Black women to take up challenges in Pure Mathematics and other related fields.