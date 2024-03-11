DELSU Don Prof. Ojaruega To Deliver Keynote Address At Advocate Publication’s Inaugural Lecture

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Advocate Lecture Series Board of Council (ALSBC), has announced Prof. Enajite Eseoghene Ojaruega as the Keynote Speaker for Advocate Publication’s Inaugural Lecture Series, themed “Youth Empowerment and Leadership Evolution: Rethinking Nigeria’s Leadership Recruitment Process.”

ALSBC, in a press statement on Monday signed by its Secretary General, Mr. Shedrack Onitsha-Anipr, disclosed that the choice of the erudite scholar, Prof. Ojaruega, was informed by her vast experience and outstanding scholarly works in over two decades.

Mr. Onitsha stated that Prof. Ojaruega was chosen after a rigorous search and thorough deliberations by the ALSBC led by Mr Abraham Ogbodo, former Editor of the Guardian Newspapers.

According to him: “Advocate Lecture Series Board of Council (ALSBC), is delighted to announce Prof Enajite Eseoghene Ojaruega as the esteemed Keynote Speaker for Advocate Publication’s Inaugural Lecture Series, themed “Youth Empowerment and Leadership Evolution: Rethinking Nigeria’s Leadership Recruitment Process. This event is scheduled to take place April 17th, 2024, at the prestigious Wetland Hotel in Ughelli, Delta State.

“Prof. Ojaruega, a distinguished academician, is currently a Professor of African Literature in the Department of English and Literary Studies at Delta State University, Abraka, Nigeria. With an illustrious career spanning decades, she has earned recognition for her scholarly contributions on African literature, gender studies, and African cultural studies.

“She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a Master of Arts from the University of Benin, and a Doctorate in Literature-in-English from Delta State University. Prof. Ojaruega’s academic prowess has been showcased through numerous publications in reputable peer-reviewed journals, locally and internationally.

“In addition to her academic achievements, Prof. Ojaruega has demonstrated leadership and innovation in her role as the Acting Head of the Department of English and Literary Studies at Delta State University. She has also served as the University’s first female Orator, embodying resilience and excellence in her endeavors.

“Moreover, Prof. Ojaruega’s commitment to advancing research and collaboration extends beyond the confines of her institution. She serves as the Coordinator for the TRaCE Transborder Project, a research consortium funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, aimed at tracing and documenting the international mobility of Humanities Ph.D. graduates.

“Furthermore, Professor Ojaruega’s involvement in community initiatives, such as her membership on the Council of Patrons of the Boys Brigade, Anglican Communion, Nigeria, underscores her dedication to societal development and youth empowerment.

“Advocate Publication Ltd is honored to have Prof. Enajite Eseoghene Ojaruega grace our inaugural lecture series as the Keynote Speaker. Her expertise and insights will undoubtedly enrich discussions on youth empowerment and leadership evolution in Nigeria, aligning seamlessly with the objectives of our event and marking a significant milestone in Advocate Newspaper’s 10th-anniversary celebrations.”

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com