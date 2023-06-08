Dein Of Agbor Faults Oborevwori’s Renaming Of Old Lagos-Agbor Road  After Okowa

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Dein of Agbor Kingdom, HRM Benjamin Keagborekuzi, has condemned the decision of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevweri, renaming Old Lagos-Agbor road after the immediate-past governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The governor had, on May 3, renamed the road after Okowa at the grand reception held in his honour at Owa Model School in Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

However, the Mebuzor Sonme Dein of Agbor Kingdom, Solomon Ibude, in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, said the road was named after the late monarch over 30 years ago.

He said, “Obi Ikenchuku Road is one of the most popular and oldest roads in the ancient Kingdom of Agbor, Delta State. The naming of the road in 1979 was to immortalise His Royal Majesty Ikenchuku who ruled Agbor Kingdom from 1940 to 1979.

“His glorious and successful reign took Agbor Kingdom to a higher height, therefore, the naming of a popular road stretching from the Orogodo River in Boji-Boji to Obi-Olihe in Ime-Obi, Agbor was one of the best ways to keep evergreen the memory of a great king.

“It was however a great surprise when the news came that Obi Ikenchuku Road has been annexed with the Old Lagos/Asaba Road and both roads renamed, ‘Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa Road.’

“The decision to name a road after the immediate-past governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, was not a bad one because he has contributed meaningfully to the development of both Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas.

Punch