Defence Hqtrs Confirm Death Of 15 Fifteen Soldiers Delta Communal Clash

LAGOS MARCH 18TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Defence Headquarters has said 15 military personnel were killed during a communal clash in Delta State.

The personnel consist of two Majors, one Captain, and 12 soldiers.

They were said to have met their deaths while responding to a distress call during a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State on Thursday.

According to a statement on Saturday by the Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, the troops who were on a peace mission to Okuoma community in Bomadi LGA were attacked and killed by some community youths.

He noted that the commanding officer who led the reinforcement team was among those killed in the clash.

The statement read, “The troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State While on a peace mission to OKUOMA community in BOMADI LGA of Delta State were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, 14 March 2024. The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

“The reinforcement team led by the Commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the death of the Commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 Soldiers.”

Gusau added that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, had ordered a probe into the matter.

He also noted that the matter had been reported to the state government.

Gusau, however, said some suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He said, “CDS has directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime. The occurrence has been reported to the Delta State Govt.

“However, the military remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country. So far, a few arrests have been made while steps are in place to unravel the motive behind the attack. Additional details later.”

In January 2024, six persons were killed while many others sustained bullet wounds in the shootout which occurred as a result of a land dispute between two communities.

In 2023, the two communities were reported to have also engaged in a fight over a land and fishing lake.

