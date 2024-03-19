Defence Headquarter Releases Names, Photos Of Soldiers Killed In Delta Attack

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The identities of the Nigerian Army commander, three officers, and 12 soldiers who were killed by attackers in Delta community have been revealed.

The Defence Headquarters shared their photos and names on X account on Monday.

The fallen soldiers, serving with the 181 Amphibious Battalion, were on a peace-keeping mission to quell community clashes in Bomadi Local Government of Delta State when the incident occurred.

Their names are:

– LT COL AH ALI COMMAND OFFICER 181 AMPHIBIOUS BATTALION NIGERIAN ARMY

– Maj SD Shafa (N/13976)

– Maj DE Obi (N/14395)

– Capt U Zakari (N/16348)

– SSgt Yahaya Saidu (#3NA/36/2974)

– Cpl Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274)

– Col Kabiru Bashir (11NA/66/9853)

– LCol Bulus Haruna (16NA/TS/5844)

– Lal Sole Opeyemi (17NA/760719)

– LCpl Bello Anas (17NA/76/290)

LCpl Hamman Peter (NA/T82653)

– LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191)

– Pte Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079)

– Pte Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911)

– Pte Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162)

– Pte Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079)

– Pte Adamu Ibrahim (21NA/80/4795)

