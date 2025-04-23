Defection Rumours Build Up As Oborevwori’s Cabinet Chants Tinubu’s Anthem In Viral Video

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Speculation surrounding Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s potential defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has gained fresh momentum, following the emergence of a viral video showing members of his cabinet chanting the now-famous “On Your Mandate” anthem associated with President Bola Tinubu.

The footage has been widely interpreted as a subtle signal of alignment with the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This comes amid growing pressure on Governor Oborevwori, who was elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the party grapples with waning influence in Delta State.

In the 2023 presidential election, the PDP suffered losses, losing the state by a wide margin — despite fielding former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, a native of Delta, as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

Oborevwori’s own electoral performance in the last election further underlines the PDP’s vulnerability in the state. The governor lost two of the state’s three senatorial districts in the gubernatorial election, including his stronghold — Delta Central — to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC. The opposition also swept all three House of Representatives seats in that zone, with both the APC and the Labour Party (LP) making inroads.

The APC’s resurgence continued in the State Assembly elections, where it clinched five seats in Delta Central, edging out the PDP’s four.

PoliticsNigeria

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com