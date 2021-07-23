Decomposing Corpse Of Lady Found Near Agbarho River, Another Lady Missing In Warri

Share This























LAGOS JULY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The decomposing corpse of an unidentified lady has been found dead around the popular Federal University Junction axis of the East-West Road in Delta state.

The Nation gathered the corpse was discovered Wednesday evening inside a drainage connected to nearby Agbarho River.

According to a witness, the lady appeared to have been killed before she was dumped in the drain

Another witness claimed she may have been knocked down by a vehicle.

The deceased was seen lying face down in the drain in a video watched by our reporter.

In another development, a young lady identified as Stephanie Solomon, has been reported missing in Okumagba Avenue area of Warri South council area.

Stephanie was reportedly last seen after close of work on Monday from a plaza close to Total filling station at the Okumagbe Estate Roundabout.

One of her friends simply identified as Godwin told The Nation that she is believed to have boarded a tricycle from her place of work but never made it home.

He said she usually closes from her work place, a law firm, around 4pm.

He stated that the matter had been reported at the ‘B’ Division police station in Warri,

According to him, Stephanie, 21, “is a “calm and easy-going person. I have known her since 2017 during her NCE programme in College of Education, Warri.

“She is not the kind of person that will just go out like that, so everybody is worried”.

Delta Police Command only confirmed the deceased lady’s incident, stating that it is suspected to be a hit-and-run incident.

Its spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe said: “It is suspected to be a case of hit-and-run. The corpse is already decomposing, so we have contacted the local government authorities, while investigation is ongoing”.

