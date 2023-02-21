Decomposing Body Of Missing ‘Okada’ Rider Found In Delta Bush

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A 34-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Mr. Sunday Odo, who was declared missing has been found dead in Delta State.

According to Ika Weekly Newspaper, the deceased, who lived at Ogan Community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, close to Agbor Kingdom was found dead in a bush at Oki Community, Agbor, on Thursday, February 16, 2023 without his bike.

The deceased’s cousin, Mr. Anayo Okafor who reside in Owa, Edo State, said they hail from Enugu State.

According to him, late Odo’s wife said he left home on the morning of Sunday, February 11, 2023 to Agbor for his usual Okada business and did not return home.

“Since we could not reach him through his telephone number, we went to report at the Nigeria Police Force Divisional Headquarter Agbor and Agbor Gha-Ihun Vigilante,” he explained.

“Our hearts are broken with the discovery of his decomposing body at a bush in Oki four days later by the community who alerted the police. His motorcycle and phone were not with him. Indeed, we are pained that he left his wife and only kid so early in this manner.”

Continuing, Mr. Okafor said they need no one to tell them that he was murdered with his okada (motorcycle) and phone taken from him.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Agbor-Gha Ihun Vigilante, Comrade Monday Kiyem, who frowned at the alleged killing of late Odo, said that they thought such unholy act is now a thing of the past since criminality has been brought to its barest minimum.

While condoling the Odo family, Comrade Kiyem, who doubles as SA to the Delta State Governor on Security Matter assured that the killer of their son will be brought to book.