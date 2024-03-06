Decomposing Bodies Of Six Policemen Allegedly Killed By Herdsmen Recovered In Delta  Forest

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A combined team of security agents and local vigilantes in Delta State, South-South Nigeria have recovered the decomposing corpses of some police officers allegedly killed by herdsmen.

The corpses were discovered during a search and rescue operation of three missing police officers in Ohoror community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Saharareporters gathered that the officers went missing on January 24, 2024, in Ohoror community after responding to a distress call by one Moses Progress.

The distress call followed an attack by herdsmen while Progress was performing a sacrifice to the gods of the river under a bridge.

Following their disappearance and the distress call, a combined team of security agents and vigilantes went in search of the officers in a nearby forest on Sunday.

According to security sources on Monday, the team discovered and located the operational huts of the killer herdsmen.

Unfortunately, they had killed the three policemen and carted away their rifles and ammunition.

Upon intense search, the team discovered three more decomposing corpses bringing the number of bodies found in the Agadama bush to six.

One of the officers in the search and rescue team who shared some pictures of gory images with SaharaReporters on Wednesday morning revealed that a manhunt had been launched to track down the perpetrators.

The officer who spoke on condition of anonymity said the recovered corpses had been deposited at the morgue of Mariere Central Hospital in Ughelli.

Another security source told SaharaReporters that discussions were ongoing on how to flush out killer herders who had taken over forests and bushes in Delta State.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, did not answer his calls. He also did not reply to a text message sent to his mobile line.

Saharareporters

