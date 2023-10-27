Decomposed Body Of 10-Years-Old Boy Found In Abandoned Well In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Residents of Amukpe in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State have been thrown into shock after the decomposing body of an unidentified child, believed to be under 10 years, was discovered in an abandoned well in the community.

It was gathered that a nearby resident who frequents the well to wash his vehicle made the gruesome discovery late in the night.

According to an eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, the man was fetching water from the well as usual when he felt something obstructing his bucket.

Upon inspection with a torchlight, he saw the body of a child floating in the murky water.

“He raised an alarm immediately which attracted other residents to the scene. It was a pathetic sight. The body was already decomposing,” the eyewitness said.

The Police was promptly informed and they mobilised to the location immediately.

The body was subsequently removed from the well and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

All efforts by the Police to identify the deceased and locate relatives proved abortive as of the time of filing this report as one in the community could identify the child, nor had there been any earlier reported case of a missing person.

The Delta State Police Public Relations, Edafe Bright, could also not be reached for confirmation, but a security source, who did not want his name mentioned, confirmed the incident, saying investigation had commenced to determine the cause of death and identity of the victim.

Delta Bulletin

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com