Decomposed Bodies Of Abducted Young Woman,Boyfriend Found Dumped In Delta River

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The decomposing bodies of a young couple identified as Naomi and Peter, were found dumped in a river in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report, but it was gathered that the duo were kidnapped at Federal Junction in Agbarho, Delta State about two weeks ago.

All efforts by their families to secure their release proved abortive. It was gathered that the bodies were retrieved from the river two days ago.

It was further learnt that the couple began dating two months ago.

Facebook user, Sunset Awins, on Tuesday, June 6, shared three videos, including one showing Peter’s body floating on the river and Naomi’s recovered corpse on the ground. They had been macheted and shot.

“See how these wicked people killed my little Princess, cut her at her forehead and still shot her and threw her into a pond.. Naomi your killers would know no peace, Rip my dear,” she wrote.

LinderIkeji