Death Traps: Seven Die As Open Manholes, Gutters Pose Danger To Asaba Residents

LAGOS MAY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents in Asaba, Delta State have raised the alarm over danger posed by manholes and open gutters, which have resulted in seven deaths in the first quarter of the year.

The residents who lost their valuables to the ‘death traps’ called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to urgently, fix them before leaving office, to write his name on gold.

Fortnight ago a 10-year-old boy reportedly died while returning from Church during a downpour when he fell in an open drainage.

The Guardian learnt that about 200 manholes and open gutters dot most strategic places in Asaba.

There are two dangerous manholes on both sides of the road at the traffic lights, Ibuzo junction, and in Anwai road, starting from FMC to Tempo Clinic junction, about 20 manholes were seen dotted on both sides, with scores of others scattered along Nnebisi road, posing danger to the end users.

Already, a human rights activist, Mr. Victor Ojei, had petitioned Okowa over the killings, and called for urgent needs to address them for the safety of all and sundry.

In the petition titled: “Urgent Need for Safety Measures: Uncovered Drainage Systems and Manholes in Asaba, Delta State”, and made available to news in Asaba, yesterday, Ojei begged the governor to consider the safety and well-being of the people having done well in other areas by taking immediate action to cover these openings.

“His Excellency the Executive Governor and esteemed members of the Government of Delta State, I write to bring to your urgent attention to a critical issue plaguing the capital city of Asaba.

“The lack of proper coverage and safety measures for the drainage systems and manholes in the state pose significant threat to the lives and well-being of its residents.

“As a concerned environmental expert, I feel obligated to shed light on the dangers associated with these uncovered canals and sewage openings, which have already claimed the lives of seven individuals in 2023 alone.

“Immediate action is required to prevent further loss of life, potential disasters and risking an environmental catastrophe.

“The construction of the Asaba storm water works, specifically the canals stretching three metres deep and three metres wide, has been undertaken without due consideration for safety and without the necessary Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in line with global standards.

“This oversight is alarming, as it directly exposes the residents of Asaba to life-threatening risks. The absence of safety barrier kerbs, slabs, and proper coverage turns these drainage systems and manholes into potential death traps,” the petition read in part.

The activist said only through these proactive measures can “we prevent further loss of life and safeguard the environment for future generations.

When contacted, the state’s Commissioner for Works (Higher Way), Joel Omodon, said only one person died inside the open drainage weeks ago.

“The death was a calamity and an embarrassment to the state, but we are working on it. We have brought concrete slabs to cover the manholes.

This government has done enough and still, working round the clock to attend to all drainage issues in Asaba,” he added,

