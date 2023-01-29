Days Of  ‘Agbero’ Govt, Lazy, Illiterates Urhobos Representive  Are Over in Delta -Dafinone

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Central Senatorial Candidate for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Ede Dafinone has said that the days of lazy and illiterates representing Urhobos are over in Delta State, adding that the days of “Agbero” government are also over.

Chief Ede Dafinone who made the statement during visit to Ekrokpe ward 7 and Effurun -Otor on Friday, in Ughelli South Local Governmentof Delta State with his Campaign team led by the Director General, Chief Barr Adelabu Bodjor, stated that Deltans are tired of darkness while insisting that APC will chase PDP out of office for Deltans to have a better life.

“We have been in darkness for too long and we are tired. It is the APC government that will work for us.

“The days of “Agbero” government are over. The votes of the people must count and we will chase PDP out of office so that our people will have jobs, schools, and better health care.

“The days of lazy and illiterates representing Urhobos are over in Delta State. We need educated people with Technical-know-how and technical know who to represent us,” he told the mammoth crowd..

While commending on the effort of the Deputy Senate President,Dafinone noted that no senator has worked more than Ovie Omo-Agege, “Urhobo people are not dumb, my job is to raise the bar high like Ovie Omo-Agege has done. The time is over for lazy people,” he said.

“Ovie Omo-Agege is the Governor that we need in Delta State. No lazy man will say he is going to the Senate to represent Urhobo people,” he added.