Davido Fires Back At Pinnick, Says No One Has Power To Stop Him From Performing Anywhere

LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Davido has taken to social media to respond to Amaju Pinnick, who is a the former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), after Pinnick accused him of failing to honor a paid performance in the vibrant city of Warri.

Pinnick’s claims stated that Davido had been paid a substantial sum of $94,000, coupled with an additional $18,000 for a plane ticket, all with the expectation that he would grace Warri with his musical talents. However, to the disappointment of many, Davido did not show up as agreed.

In a tweet, Davido fired back, reminding Pinnick that “those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.” It was a clear indication that Davido was suggesting there might be aspects of the story that Pinnick should consider before making accusations.

Further cementing his resolve, Davido also stated that no one has the power to prevent him from performing anywhere, showing his commitment to still taking the stage in Warri.

However, he also hinted at not wanting to reveal all the intricate details of their agreement, leaving the door open to the possibility that there could be undisclosed complexities in the story.

