David Edevbie: Pushing For Delta Of Our Dreams With Clarity Of Vision, Commitment To Excellence

LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-His vision is to create a robust, knowledge-based, modern economy to elevate the standard of living and quality of life of the people.

What to expect:

– Full industrialisation of the state through the activation of existing but not functional industrial parks, the establishment of new industrial hubs at various other strategic points across the state, creation of strategic partnerships to reactivate the operations of Warri, Koko and Burutu ports, greater enablement for the involvement, participation and partnership of the private sector in the development of the state, increased funding and institutional support for micro, small and medium scale enterprises

– Improved connection of riverine communities with coastal and inner road networks to open them up and ensure integrated development, increased industry and commerce

– Adequate power supply by the establishment of a 500 megawatts power plant to support the industries and local enterprises

– Improved security through the re-organisation of the security architecture, localisation of the command structure to substantially involve local institutions, increased funding and deployment of new technologies in combating crime

– Strategic partnerships with the private sector for greater provision and even spread of social infrastructure across districts and communities

– Employment generation and wealth creation through the industries, support for local entrepreneurs and increased funding for the Job and Wealth Creation Office

– Public service with the introduction of digital technology, global best practices, training and retraining of the work force for greater efficiency and motivation in service delivery.

– Urban renewal of Asaba Capital Territory, environs and major cities and towns across all districts

– Modernisation of the educational curricula and digitisation of learning to achieve global standards, relevance and employability of graduates

Interventions:

– Support for local governments to increase their financial capacity to enable them effectively fund the development of infrastructures in their local communities, towns and villages

– Provision of ICT backbone across the local governments to engender greater digital literacy and access to information, knowledge and new technologies across inner communities.

– Fighting erosion in Aniocha/Oshimili and Ika axis, fighting environmental degradation in oil producing communities

– Establishment of tertiary institutions in areas that are lacking

– Immediate payment of accumulated debts on pension and gratuity to ease the life of retirees and senior citizens who have served the state.

– These and more.