David Edevbie Pledges To Drive Delta Into Emerging New World

LAGOS DECEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-One of the frontline governorship aspirants in Delta State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olorogun David Edevbie, has promised to drive Delta into emerging new world of global traffic of human activities.

He stressed the need for the State to key into the concept of a new world that will engender global megatrends towards 2050.

Speaking at a media chat with financial and economic experts recently Edevbie disclosed that the world has rolled out an ambitious order that will climax in 2050, and his eyes are primed on that goal.

The former commissioner for finance noted that Africa, and by extension Nigeria, has missed the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), and might also not be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) timeline which will end soon if the right measures are not taken.

He said as a technocrat and someone who has been in government and governance, he is ready to deliver if given the mandate to govern Delta State, adding that his plans for the State and people are great.

He said his futuristic thinking envisions the dire need to deploy long-term perspective paradigms for the sustainable and speedy growth and development of Delta State.

The Economist and politician, Olorogun Edevbie also alerted Deltans to a brewing ICT revolution that is likely to climax in 2050 and plunge the unprepared into a deepening abyss of poverty. He emphasised the need to bridge the digital divide and put the people, particularly the youths, on the digital highway to development and prosperity.

“We must explore technology to shape our future in communication, energy, and transport,” while he called for improvement in the manufacturing sector in quantum leaps, and the need to embrace artificial intelligence and robotics.

The PDP governorship hopeful promised to deploy policies and programmes to secure and protect the people of Delta State from the jolt that the changes in the world order would cause from 2050. He said we must invest in human capital development and skills acquisition to enable the youth to compete favourably in the new global environment.

He pledged readiness to drive Delta State into the global traffic of human activities, which include creating new and smart cities if given the mandate to be the Governor in 2023.

