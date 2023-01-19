Dafinone’ll Revive Sapele Seaport If Elected Senator, Omo-Agege Urges Urhobo

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressives Congress Governorship Candidate and Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has advised Urhobos to elect Chief Ede Dafinone, stressing that if they elect him, the Sapele seaport will be revived.

Omo-Agege stated this on Tuesday during the continuation of the Ward-to-Ward campaign to the Sapele Local Government area of Delta State.

Omo-Agege who was also in the company of his deputy, Hon Friday Osanebi, former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Monday Igbuya, the Delta Central APC Chairman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Hon Henry Baro APC House of Representative Candidate and Hon Moses Ogodo APC House of Assembly candidate Sapele constituency among others , noted that the award-winning chartered accountant, Chief Ede Dafinone will partner with him and Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revive the Sapele seaports while insisting that Sapele technical college will become a brand new Sapele polytechnic when he becomes the Governor of Delta State.

Ovie Omo-Agege while presenting the Party flag to Chief Ede Dafinone at Okpe Hall, explained that Dafinone is the only family in the Guinness book of records, just as he explained that Dafinone is the authority to chase away Senator Ighoyota Amori and lead APC to victory in the coming elections.

“Dafinone is our candidate, vote for him to become the next senator of the Urhobo nation. Dafinone shoe size is the same as mine and he only can feat into my shoes. Dafinone will do a good job of representing the Urhobo nation. This flag is the authority to chase away Amori and lead APC to victory. You are the next senator in the 2023 General election,” he stated..

The Former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Monday Igbuya while commending the late Senator David Dafinone for bringing the Sapele seaports, said Chief Ede Dafinone will not let what his father started to die, “Ede Dafinone will bring back our seaport.”

“Let’s vote APC five over five. Chief Ede Dafinone cannot deceive the Okpe people, vote for Dafinone, I am pleading with you all. The late Chief David Dafinone was the one who brought the Sapele seaports, unfortunately, politics closed the port but we have people like the DSP that will bring our seaport back, that’s why we must vote for all APC candidates in the 2023 elections. Dafinone will not let what the father started to die he will bring back our seaport,” Igbuya said.

Earlier, the Delta Central Senatorial Candidate for the All Progressives Congress, Chief Ede Dafinone called on all party faithful to canvas for more votes and vote for all APC candidates in the coming elections, insisting that APC will win all elections in Delta State.

He added that APC has paraded the most credible candidates in the 2023 elections while noting that all APC candidates have track records of service to the people.

Moses will be the next member of the house of Assembly representing us in the state house of Assembly here in Sapele, He is already a community leader he knows the problem of Sapele. He will work with me in Asaba and will be there to remind me. With me and Moses the interest of Sapele will be protected, as you are voting for me, vote for him also.