Dafinone Urges Deltans To Reject Non Performing Politicians, Promises To Empower Over 2,000 Youths

LAGOS DECEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Ede Dafinone has called on Deltans to vote out non performing politicians, especially the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Delta State.

He insisted that the days of just occupying political offices without bringing dividends of democracy to the people is over.

“The days of politicians occupying offices and not responding to the people’s need is over. The years of minding your pocket and not your people’s need is gone.

“A politician voted into office should be answerable to the people. If he does not perform you have the right to vote him out. If you continue to vote a non performer, he will leave your roads in bad shape, your schools dilapidated without chairs, your hospitals without drugs and your communities underdeveloped,” adding that 2023 is the year of the people.

Dafinone who spoke while on his Ward to Ward Campaign in Udu local government area, Ward 1, at Otor-Udu town hall today, also narrated how he intend to empower over two thousand youths, when he gets to the Senate.

“We have been empowering people since 2007, we started after I lost the primaries and I told myself you don’t need to be at the Senate to empower people and since then I have empowered over 2500 persons in areas of tailoring, welding, hair dressing, catering and iron bending, if I can do that one at my level without political power what will happen if I get there,” he queried, saying that his goal was to empower over two thousand youths a year who will in turn empower others,

He called on the crowd to vote all APC candidates in next year’s election, adding that with Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President, Ovie Omo-Agege for Governor, and other APC candidates Deltans will experience good governance.

Speaking at Ogbe Udu in Ward 1, the House of Assembly candidate for the APC, Hon Collins Egbetama called on his people to vote for APC candidates insisting the candidates will take Delta to new heights.

He said, “We will continue to reach out to you all because we want a better Delta, we will not continue to accept their kind of leadership that has brought nothing to us, and our people, that is why you must take your destiny into your hands and vote us in” he said.

Meanwhile the chairman of UDU Ward 2, Mr Joseph Oyibodoro has called on Chief Ede Dafinone to rehabilitate the Otor – Udu road down to Orhuworu road if he eventually emerge as a Senator at the polls.

He said politicians have repeatedly promised them to rehabilitate the road, that after voting for them, they disapeared, only to visit them again after four years.

Wards visited today include Udu Ward 1, 2, 3, and 4.