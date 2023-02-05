Dafinone Canvasses 100% Votes From Okpe Nation As Other Groups Declare Support For Him

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress,APC in Delta State, Olorogun Ede Dafinone, Wednesday called on indigenes of Okpe nation to cast their vote for him, insisting it will be disappointing if he does not get 100% of their votes.

Dafinone who spoke at Aghalokpe on his campaign council Ward to Ward visit, said though he was optimistic of winning the election, he wants their total votes.

“I don’t want to win tomorrow and see that Udu people or Ughelli people gave me that huge votes, it will be good to see that you who are my brothers and my sisters did not contribute to my victory” urging them to vote for him and other APC candidates

Meanwhile, Okada/Keke for Omo Agege and others, (the group popularly known as Cofo, with over 1,000 members and the Dafinone Solidarity Movement, DSM, have assured the award winning chartered accountant of their support insisting the APC would sweep the 2023 elections from the Presidency to the State House of Assembly positions.

The Chairman of COFO, Comrade Eguriase Obodo and Hon Justice Irekefe Cordinator of DSM, who spoke at Orereokpe, headquarter of Okpe local government area said they opted to vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Chief Ede Dafinone, Hon Henry Baro and Barr Hero Omuirhiriren because they believe these politicians would bring good things to the country.

The duo said not only APC candidates would win their elections, “it will be landslide” adding that they would take the APC campaigns to rural communities and houses in the state.

According to Obodo “The APC is a progressive party. No matter the circumstances. We are going to win. Dafinone is our own, so we will go to the nooks and crannies of the state not only to preach the Tinubu , Omo-Agege message, we will include Dafinone, Baro and Hero. We will call people together and appeal to them. We believe these APC candidates will bring good things to the country”

Mr Obodo said the philosophy of a progressive Delta will come to reality under Tinubu. Agege, Dafinone, Baro, and Hero.

Irekefe and his group who presented a gift to the APC candidate at Orereokpe said “Politics is about numbers and mobilisation. We are people of like mind and same vision. We are working assiduously which was why we formed this group. Every support group must be in the field to ensure victory” he said.