Customs Officer Under Investigation For Slapping Okowa’s Aide

LAGOS MAY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigerian Customs Service has finally reacted to the unruly behavior of one of its officers who assaulted Samson Nwachikwu, an aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

The NCS in a statement issued by its spokesperson Timi Bomodi on Monday, May 9 described the behavior of the officers as unruly.

According to the statement, the accused officers have been withdrawn from their patrol duties and are currently under administrative investigation at the NCS Zonal Headquarters Zone ‘C’ Port Harcourt.

It will be recalled that the accused officers were on duty along the Benin-Agbor Expressway when they assaulted Mr. Samson Nwachuckwu.

Nwachukwu a human rights volunteer and special assistant to the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa kept his cool when he was slapped by the customs officer as seen in the viral. It was gathered that the incident generated diverse reactions online with many people lamenting the harassment in the country.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Customs Service stated that appropriate sanctions will be meted out on the alleged officers.

Statement reads: “Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service have been trained to carry out their duties with dignity and respect, and are expected to display decorum in all their conduct at all times. “Where they fail to carry out their brief as assigned, appropriate sanctions are applied to enforce discipline.”

The NCS also assured the general public that it will continue to perform its duty in safeguarding lives and properties and also ensuring public peace.

NCS said, “We ask that all law-abiding persons go about their activities without fear of intimidation or harassment as we work assiduously to bring closure to this unwholesome incident.”