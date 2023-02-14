Customers Stranded As Access Bank Ughelli Branch Shuts Down Over Lack Of Cash

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ughelli branch of Access Bank has been closed down to customers following a lack of cash to service the demands of customers who throne the bank to withdraw their money.

Customers who besieged the branch as early as 6:am yesterday, Monday 13, 2023, with the hope of getting some cash to attend to their financial needs, were disappointed and stranded when they were told that the bank would not open for operation.

A staff of the bank confided to journalists at the scene that there was no cash in the branch, adding that the bank would not open until cash was available.

One of the customers, a retired soldier who spoke to newsmen on the condition of anonymity, said he was only given 10,000 in the last two weeks which could not take care of his financial needs.

While displaying anger over the situation, he described it as frustrating and unacceptable and urged the Federal Government to do something urgently to salvage the condition of the common man in the country.

Another customer, who also spoke in anger said that it was the security men at the gate that had been saving the bank from being burnt down.

At the time of filing this report, most of the customers, some of them elderly, were hanging around the bank to see if it would be open later.

The Sun Online