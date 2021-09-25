Curfew Imposed In Urhobo Community Over Murder Of Ex-Vice President

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed in Orhoakpor Community, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State following the gruesome murder of Anthony Oreh, the immediate past Vice President of the community.

It was gathered that Oreh was killed by unknown assailants in the early hours of Thursday, 23 September, 2021.

According to reports, Oreh was killed when he tried to broker peace during an alleged cult attack on the vigilante chairman in the community who he recently handed over to after his tenure as chairman.

A trending video of Oreh before he died showed him bleeding profusely from a serious head injury. He was later rushed by a sympathiser on motorcycle to a hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, following threats to the safety of lives and property in the local government, the chairman, Mr Victor Ofobrukueta, on Friday, announced the curfew in the community to span 7:00 p.m to 7:00 a.m till further notice.

In a statement signed by Comrade John Jephthah, the New Media and ICTs aide to the chairman, he called on all police formations situated in the Orhoakpor community area to enforce the curfew.

Read the statement below…

“Due to the rising threats to the safety of lives and properties in Orhoakpor Community, the Ethiope East Local Government Authority has placed a curfew in Orhoakpor Community from 7 p.m to 7 a.m with effect immediately,”

“In the light of above, all Police formation situated in proximity to Orhoakpor Community are hereby ordered to enforce the curfew in accordance

“Accordingly, Residents of Orhoakpor Community should endeavor to comply to enable security operatives maintain Law and Order

“Vehicular movement, inclusive of motocycles, bicycle are also restricted in the community during these hours. Essential services and Emergencies will only be allowed movement during these hours

“Security operatives will be on patrol and routine check. They have instructions to detain anyone on the road passed 7 p.m without proper authorization

“I extend my condolences and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of Mr. Anthony Oreh who was gruesomely killed at Orhoakpor Community at the early hours of Thursday, 23 September, 2021

“I want to assure the Family Members and the general Public that the Local Government Council and the Security operatives are on top gear to bring the perpetrators to Justice. God bless you.”

