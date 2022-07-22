Crisis Rocks Delta PDP As Two Guber Aspirants Parade Themselves As Governorship Candidate

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently at a crossroads as two members of the party, Mr. David Edevbie and the State House of Assembly Speaker, Mr. Sheriff Oborenwore, parade themselves as governorship candidates of the party.

Oborenwore won the party ticket at the primary, but Edevbie upturned it at Federal High Court, Abuja and was asked to fly the party’s flags in 2023.

Yesterday, Edevbie loyalists maintain that he is the authentic candidate and has filled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Governorship Nomination Form EC 13B. They claimed the form was an indication that he is the party’s authentic candidate.

BUT the state Chairman, Kingsley Esiso, said he was not aware that INEC has issued such a form to Edevbie.

He said, on Saturday, that the party plans a mega rally at Ozoro, Isoko North is not to unveil any of the party’s candidate for 2023.

The Guardian gathered that INEC had been served with the order of the court that disqualified the Speaker, and it was received at the Commission’s headquarters on Thursday. It was signed by the registrar of the court, Blessing Chibuzor-Ugwu, and endorsed by the judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo.

Reacting to the issue, Head of Strategic Communications to Edevbie, Mr. Fred Edoreh, said PDP has one candidate and that is Edevbie.

For the mega rally, he declared: “I am sure he is aware that David is the candidate of the party and I believe if the rally is for that purpose, he would unveil David. I believe the leadership of the party is mature and responsible enough to know and do the right, proper and reasonable thing. I also do not believe and cannot imagine that the leadership will consciously plan to bring members together for a fight.”

He said INEC would have written to the national secretariat of the party, saying: “I am sure the NWC has good control of the affairs of the party.”

Guardian