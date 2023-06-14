Cripple, Four Others Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Three-Year-Old Child In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives Of Delta State Police command has arrested a cripple and four others for allegedly stealing a three-Year old child in Asaba, Delta State.

Those arrested were a cripple, Abubakar Mohammed, Ibrahim Sani, Kabiru Ibrahim, Mohammed Isah and Suleiman Mohammed.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that on the 13/06/2023 at about 0830hrs, one Aisha Yusuf of Abraka community Asaba,Delta reported at the station that her son Abubakar Atiku ‘m’ aged 3yrs was stolen by one Mohammed Isah.

“Acting on the complaint, the Commissioner of Police Delta state, CP Wale Abass gave a marching order to the DPO ‘C’ Division Asaba CSP Apu Torukeregha to go all out to arrest the suspect and rescue the stolen child. In compliance with this directive, the DPO led operatives of the division Anti-crime patrol team on a frantic search for the stolen child. Acting on a tip-off, the team stormed Abraka market Oshimili-South LGA, where the principal suspect Mohammed Isah was arrested.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime and led the operatives to arrest three other members of the child stealing syndicate namely; Ibrahim Sani, Kabiru Ibrahim and Abubakar Mohammed a cripple. Preliminary investigation revealed that they belong to a child trafficking syndicate that steal children and sell for a huge amount of money.

“The suspects led policemen to a hotel in Onitsha Anambra state where the team arrested one Suleiman Mohammed whose custody the missing child was found. The suspect arrested in Anambra stated that he was waiting for the supposed buyer of the said child, and they have agreed to sell the child for the sum of Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (#800,000). The child has been reunited with the mother, while the suspects are in custody, and investigation is ongoing.

In related development, on 12/6/2023 by 0800 hours, men of “A’ Division Warri Anti-Crime Patrol team while on visibility patrol along the African church behind Daudu Police post, sighted a tricycle Reg No. BUR 240 VC conveying two male occupants heading towards their direction. When the team accosted the tricycle for a routine search, the duo jumped out and escaped, and the team chased but could not arrest them. When the search was carried out on the abandoned tricycle, one (1) locally fabricated cut-to-size pistol was recovered, exhibits in custody, while manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass has solicited for the support of members of the public by giving useful, timely, and credible information to the Police, while assuring them that their identities will be treated with utmost confidentiality.