CREDAB: South-South Group Resident In Lagos  Seeks Greater Cooperation

LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The south-south has been called to unite for a greater advantage of bettering the lives of its people through empowerment opportunities abound in Lagos State.

The call was made under the auspices of CREDAB Peoples Association (coined from Cross Rivers, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa), a socio-cultural group for south-south people which held her inaugural general assembly with over 800 participants in attendance during the weekend at the Oranmiyan Hall, Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Foremost Businessman, Olorogun Goodie Ibru who made the call while appraising the economy of Lagos and opportunities that lies within, expressed his satisfaction at the creation and movement of the CREDAB Peoples Association.

He advised the south-south people in Lagos to take advantage of their numbers which run in millions to benefit the lives of its people and resident in the state.

“Lagos is very strategic, the fifth largest economy in Africa, although some say it’s the third. Lagos is bigger than many states in the African union. Lagos is a place to be in because it has a wonderful economy and the development is enormous. In the south-south we have a lot of commonalities; we are endowed with natural resources, common culture, it is only natural that we get together and I am pleased we are able to get together.

“We can leverage on our number of six million people that is very significant. If we want to raise money today to help members of the south-south in Lagos State and we get a contribution of One thousand naira per head, we will have Six billion naira. That will empower our people in Lagos State.”

Lagos Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube, who also is the Board of Trustees, BOT Chairman revealed that the association was created about two years ago to give people of the South-South a platform to have a voice as well as gain empowerment opportunities abound.

Egube announced that the executives of the association had sought a partnership with Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA to log in over 150 registered members of the association for free in the Lagos Health Insurance scheme.

“Today, CREDAB is happy to announce to us that because of the importance to the health systems and healthcare to our people, CREDAB has partnered with LASHMA on ILERA EKO to offer free healthcare insurance to over 150 registered members.

He encouraged members of the association to tap into many of the programmes provided by the Lagos government like the LAGRIDE; empowerment schemes in the Ministries of Wealth Creation and Employment, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and, as well, in Agriculture.

Lagos State government presence was well represented at the event with the likes of the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke; representatives of her counterparts in Agriculture, Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Olatokunbo Emokpae; Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation, Director, Poverty Alleviation Department, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Salami who made presentations to enlighten CREDAB members on the numerous benefits of the State government empowerment initiatives.

In a welcome address earlier delivered by Chairman of CREDAB Peoples Association, Otunba (Engr) Isaac Emiyede rolled out aims and objectives of CREDAB which include to foster regional integration, protect and promote the interest and welfare of our people, promote peace and unity among members State, to showcase their cultural heritage to the outside world and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of their members and to galvanise support and contribute meaningfully towards the government of the host state in attainment of its goals.

He appeal to government at all levels to set up deliberate policies and programs that would focus and engage in meaningful ventures.

“We believe if our youth are gainfully engaged it will in no doubt reduces the crime rate in our country. Therefore, we urge the government at all levels to set up deliberate policies and programs that would focus and engage the youth in meaningful ventures,” he stated.

Prominent personalities at the event were Professor Pat Utomi; Senior Pastor, Trinity Church, Pastor Ituah Igodalo, CREDAB National Coordinator, High Chief Lucky Oyakhere, Osu R’Urhobo of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ahwi and other frontline leaders of South-South origin in Lagos.