Court Strikes Out Suit Challenging Authenticity Of Vincent Ahwi As Osu R’ Urhobo Of Lagos

LAGOS JULY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Justice Oyebanji of the Federal High Court sitting in Igbosere, Lagos on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 struck out the suit challenging the authenticity of Chief Vincent Ahwi as the Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos.

The judge struck out the case with cost for lack of due diligence in prosecution.

Chiefs Vincent Ahwi, Peter Onojake, Robinson Eregare, Billy Agesse and the Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs, Lagos, Lagos State as the 5th defendant were dragged to the Federal High Court challenging the authenticity of the incumbent Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos as the bonafide leader of Urhobos in Lagos.

The case was filed in 2019 by Chief Francis Imene as the sole Claimant but passed on to glory shortly thereafter.

The plaintiff resuscitated the case early in year 2020 by substituting Chief Goddy Onogure who rejected the role on grounds of neutrality and his service of the Urhobonation. Chief Onajomo Orere retiree of the Guardian Newspapers took over as the sole clamant in whose presence her Lordship struck out the case with a cost.

It would be recalled that the Council of Ivie tried to settle the issue through His Royal Majesty (AVM) Lucky Ochuko Ararile Rtd., the Orosue and Ovie of Umiaghwa-Abraka Kingdom but the Peter Onojake group reportedly reneged in all the terms of the settlement. They allegedly went on to register an Urhobo-Isoko Forum of Chiefs, Lagos.

This alleged act of misdemeanor resulted in derobing Peter Onojake as Chief from Abraka kingdom. Consequently, he took the Kingdom to Court which currently pending at Ero Abraka Kingdom.