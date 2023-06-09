Court Blocks Rex Anighoro, 13 Others From Parading As Leaders Of Delta Civil Society

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)- The Delta State High Court sitting in Warri has ordered former Senior Special Assistant to Governor of Delta State, Activist Rex Ekiugbo Anighoro also known as Rexa, Okezi Odugala, Eris Ibi Jewo and others to stop parading themselves as the Executives of the Delta State Civil Society Organization Community, pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed against them by Dr Martins Kediehon. Dr Martins Kediehon was forcefully and illegally removed as President of Delta State Civil Society Organization Community.

The media learnt this today being on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in a court document which containing the motion of notice of an order of interim injuction restraining Rex Anighoro 13 others from parading themselves as leaders of Delta State Civil Society Community, which was made available to some group of Journalists in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The court presided over by Justice V.O Agboje, on Thursday 25, May 2023, granted an interim order restraining Rex Anighoro and others from further parading themselves as chairman and members of the Board of Trustees of the Delta State Civil Society Organization Community.

The court ruled that pending the next hearing and the determination of the motion, Rex Anighoro and others should comply with the Ruling and Court Order.

Justice V.O Agboje, also restrained Mr Venture Evwerame, Mr Augusta Impact Keneboh, Mr Egbe Ambrose, Beauty Elo, Courage Ayovuata, Pat Akah, Izobo John, Frank Atimah, Harrison Agboro, Faith John and Kuma Clark, from parading themselves as the Interim Executives of the Delta State Civil Society Organization Community.

However, the suit was adjourned to 19th June 2023 for further hearing.

Akelicious

