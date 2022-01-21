1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Fri, Jan 21st, 2022

Country First Before Personal Ambition Or Sense Of Entitlement

By  Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo

LAGOS JANUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-No sane man will insist on riding a dying horse because he knows that it is cruel to do so  and that the horse cannot take him anywhere  . No sane man  will insist on having sex with   a dying woman because he knows that  it is heinous and inhuman to do so and  besides   he cannot derive any pleasure or satisfaction there from . 

Of late  , regrettable and unfortunately too , Nigerian politicians have being displaying a high level of insanity   by rehearsing, manoeuvring,   conjuring,   conjugating , scheming, invoking,  collaborating  and conspiring with one another  to produce   the next president of Nigeria while the country is in  a state of comatose , bleeding to death in pains and agony . This act of our politicians  I dare say  is insensitive, callous , selfish,  self centered , senseless, unscrupulous and the height of irresponsibility .

How can our politicians be talking of election without addressing   the key issues of  the validity and sustainability  of the 1999 constitution ? Why is it that our politicians only care of themselves and do not care of others not even of  our unborn  generations ? Why are our politicians  pretending not to know  that the main reason why  we got to this confused,  deplorable and helpless state   is because of the defective  1999 constitution .  Why have our politicians for the pass twenty one years failed , refused and/or neglected to  rectify the defects in our constitution and wants us to continue with it ?  Why are our politicians insisting on going on with the 2023 elections without a peoples constitution like that of United State of America that has served  them for  234-year . Without a peoples constitution in place,  going to the polls in 2023 will result in the  handing over of  Nigeria  once again to a government of excuses and justifications for failure .

Sincerely speaking,  if you ask me I will say that our  politicians must  stop their insanity . They must  stop  pursuing  their  personal ambition over and above the needs of their country . They must put their country first and stop having  the sense of  entitlement of  become the next  president of Nigeria. Our politicians must ensure and quickly too that a referendum that will lead to the rebirth of Nigeria is put in place.  A constitution that will allow all the component parts of Nigeria to be autonomous and be whatever they want to be within a one  indivisible and indissoluble  Nigeria put together with trust ,  mutual respect , love, honesty and the desire to be a great country like the USA which is a country of hundreds of nations . With a peoples’ constitution in place, Nigeria like the USA will become a great country with over two hundred and fifty nations. With a peoples’ constitution in place   it will  no longer matter who the next president  of Nigeria will be , his religion or which ethnic group he comes  from.

Fellow Nigerians, it is about time we let our politicians know that Nigeria is  greater than  them and that the needs of our country by far supercedes  their personal ambition and self entitlement . Our politicians must know that  Nigeria is not their private estate or vineyard . Let us take our destinies and that of our unborn generations   in our hands to safe  our country from joining the leagues of failed states

Fellow Nigerians , for a greater Nigeria,  let us speak up and  insist  on the conduct of a referendum before any election in Nigeria .

 

Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo, a lawyer and human right activist writes from Lagos

