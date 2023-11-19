Contractors Tackle Delta Govt Over Alleged Julius Berger N78bn Contract

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Forum of Delta State contractors have called on the Economic and Finance Crimes Commission (EFCC), to investigate the Delta State government over alleged fake contracts to Julius Berger to the tune of N78 billion.

The contractors in a statement signed by their leader, Solomon Ejiroghene, said the government of Delta abandoned the local contractors in Delta and neighbouring states, and gave out a contract for the expansion of a section of the DSC/NPA Expressway, including a cloverleaf interchange at the existing Effurun flyover to foreign contractor with the intent of getting a kick-back.

Part of the contract also involved construction of two pedestrian bridges, flyover bridges at Enerhen junction to Marine Gate, DSC roundabout and PTI junction.

The forum also alleged that the foreign company had already returned a kick-back of about N50 billion from the full payment of N78 billion and they suspect that these monies are meant for diversion of yet to be revealed purposes.

Ejiroghene also alleged that the contract was for mopping up funds “For only God knows what. Are they mopping us these funds for the unforeseen circumstances?” they queried.

He also stated that the Delta State government plans to do a variation of project to recoup the N50 billion kick-back.

The forum also kicked against payment of full contract sum instead of the initial 15 per cent or 25 per cent as the case maybe and alleged that there are plans to increase the contract to about N125 billion after variation.

When called to react to the issue, Sir Festus Ahon, Chief Press Secretary, (CPS), to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, asked, “Do you think Julius Berger will pad project? Pls call the commissioner for works in charge of urban and highway roads, Comrade Reuben Izeze?”

While speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend, the commissioner for works in charge of urban and highway roads, Comrade Reuben Izeze said the petition was a wicked and malicious one.

He said the petitioners are contractors that have done shoddy job and are now bitter when the Government engaged Julius Berger,

He said one component of the contract is the relocation of the 330 KVA transmission lines which costs about N1.7 billion.

“The component alone will take about one year to deliver. The components are not kept in the store, you need to request for them from the manufacturing company in Holland, they have to fabricate it, test it before shipping it down to Nigeria. Another one is the 17 span bridge with two pedestrian bridges across” he stated.

Leadership

For adervet placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com